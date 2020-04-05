141 Peoria businesses have been checked to see if they are ‘essential’ since March 23

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many companies are having to change their business models due to COVID-19, but some store owners are still figuring out if they are considered ‘essential’ or not.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion says since the Governor’s Order, the city has had over 140 businesses checked to see if they are essential or not.

Marion says the City’s Community Development Department is out checking if businesses are complying with the Governor’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order.

If they see a business open, and they feel they are non-essential, the information gets forward to City Legal.

Then it will be reviewed, and forward to the Economic Development Department who will notify the business they are non-essential.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion says he thinks these visits could happen more in April than it has over the last few weeks.

“I think once the weather gets nicer and people get more concerned for their stability, because a lot of small businesses, that is their income. So they may give it a shot and say ‘hey, I’m gonna try to stay open as long as I can until the police come and tell me I have to close down,” Chief Marion said.

Chief Marion says there are still 15 cases open. His officers also get calls to go out and check businesses.

“Since March 31st, there have been 37 calls for service, meaning people are calling into dispatch and dispatch sends an officer to check between large gatherings and businesses that are open,” Marion said.