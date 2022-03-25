PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man will spend 12 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, for moving at least five grams of crystal meth throughout Central Illinois.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday, prosecutors argued Demarco E. Washington provided ice methamphetamine to both drug dealers and users in the Peoria, Pekin, and Bloomington areas. This took place from at least March 2020 through January 2021.

U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid said Washington had two prior convictions for distributing drugs and moved more than 2.3 kilograms of ice methamphetamine.

After being indicted in April 2021, Washington pleaded guilty in November 2021. Since his arrest, U.S. Marshalls have kept him in their custody.

Washington will face statutory penalties for distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, including a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment with one prior qualifying conviction and a maximum of life imprisonment; a maximum fine of $8 million; and not less than an eight-year term of supervised release.

The Pekin Police Department, Peoria Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook represented the government in the prosecution.