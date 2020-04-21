147 people tested at Peoria’s first drive-up COVID-19 testing site

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — On a typical day, the area outside of Heartland Health Services on Wisconsin ave would be a normal parking lot, but on Tuesday morning it was a spot for people to get some answers.

The location became the area’s first expanded site for COVID-19 testing and Sharon Adams, CEO of Heartland Health Services, said they were able to test 147 people.

Michelle Sanders, director of marketing and development, said although testing started at 9 a.m. there were cars lining up an hour earlier.

“This is our first time doing this,” Sanders said. ” Everyone’s been very patient with us and lining up.”

Sanders said they were able to test people from all over the tri-county area, including some from Bloomington-Normal. She said she noticed a pattern amongst those who had shown up.

“We’ve gotten a combination of those that are aging [people 60 years-old and older] and those with chronic illnesses,” Sanders said.

She said they allot 150 nasal tests per day, 100 of which were conducted in the first three hours.

Adams said the site should be helpful for those in needy areas.

“That population will have better access because we’re in their neighborhoods, but any body can test,” Adams said.

She said there’s a range of people who are eligible for testing, including essential workers.

“Anybody with symptoms, anybody that has come into contact with someone with COVID,” Adams said. “Anybody that has health issues that makes them a more vulnerable population.”

Adams said people should get their test results in 48 hours.

She said they also plan to open a testing site at the Peoria City/County Health Department this weekend from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

Adams said another testing site is expected to open Monday at Heartland’s Carver location on John Gwynn ave from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.