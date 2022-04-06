PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Crittenton Center held its 14th annual “Pinwheels for Prevention” ceremony on Wednesday.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and with child abuse cases rising in Peoria, Mayor Rita Ali said this is the time to shed light on it.

“It’s so important to have these types of resources in our community and recent events tell us that it’s real, that child abuse happens daily, right here in our community,” said Ali.

The ceremony highlighted the issue and the center’s mission followed by a preschool performance and planting the pinwheels in the pinwheel garden.

The blue ribbon represents child abuse prevention and the pinwheels symbolize childhood.

President and CEO of Crittenton Centers, Jeff Gress said the community should know that the center is here to help.

“Families need to understand that there are resources like Crittenton Centers where they can bring their kids to the crisis nursery to get a time out or get them enrolled in some of our other parenting programs,” said Gress.

He also said it is the community’s responsibility to keep children safe.

“If there’s things we’re not sure about, report it because you never know what report might be the intervention for saving a child’s life,” said Gress.