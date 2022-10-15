PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans.

Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.

Goodwill of Central Illinois’s CEO Don Johnson said he’s grateful to be able to give back to those who’ve fought for our country.

“The services they provided for our country that now it’s our turn to pay back them. And so we honestly believe that. And it’s why, you see, the project has grown each of the last 14 years,” said Johnson.

Jeff Saugalli served in the late 80s and is thankful for the opportunity to get items that will keep him warm throughout the winter months.

“They help me with some clothes and some socks and some hygiene products. Haircuts, bus passes, and different little things like that throughout. It helps you through the year,” said Saugalli.

Goodwill has already started planning for their 15th Stand Down for Homeless veterans, which will be held next Fall.