14th Fiesta en el Río kicks off summer cultural events on Riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people lined up for Peoria’s annual Fiesta en el Río, Saturday, July 31, eager to celebrate Hispanic and Latin culture.

Every year on the Riverfront, the family friendly event recognizes Peoria’s Hispanic and Latin culture and growing population, featuring with local vendors, food and drinks, live bands and performances, and salsa lessons.

First time guest Carly Mitzelfelt said she and her dance partner were invited to participate in one of the tango performances.

“The sun is shining and looks like a good crowd,” Mitzelfelt. “Anytime to dance and get our salsa on too, along with tango, it’s great.”

The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and long-time fans of the event say they’re happy to be back again, enjoying the experience with family and friends.

“We’re from an hour and a half away and we’ve come down here for the past four years,” two festival-goers said. “It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful to see everyone to come out and just enjoy everything.”

Organizers partnered with the Peoria Park District to put on the event. The event ran from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

You can find more information on future Peoria Riverfront events on their website.