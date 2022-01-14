15 arrests made in Peoria following collaborative effort Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several dozen vehicle stops led to arrests and seizures Thursday in Peoria.

Multiple agencies, including the Illinois State Police (ISP), United States Marshals Service, members of the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, and the Special Investigations Division assisted the Peoria Police Department.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria praised the coordination between agencies and pledged to continue it.

“Peoria, we don’t have to accept violence in our city! As I have stated before, ‘Enough is Enough.’ This is a promise the Peoria Police Department made to its citizens, and it’s one we intend to uphold to keep this community safe from violent offenders. The Peoria Police Department will continue to collaborate with our county, state, and federal law enforcement partners to rid our city of violence. We’re still in the beginning stages of our Anti-Violence Initiative, but I will continue to use every resource available to me to keep our streets safe. I would like to thank everyone involved in this major effort and look forward to continuing our goal of making our community safe for everyone.” Eric Echevarria, Peoria Police Chief

The traffic stops resulted in 15 arrests, including several for wanted individuals on county and federal warrants. Six stolen vehicles and five illegal firearms were also recovered.

Collaborative efforts that lead to arrest include:

700 block of Frye: Officers conducted a traffic stop at this location. A search of the vehicle produced drug paraphernalia and stolen property. One of the occupants of the vehicle had 2 felony warrants, one Peoria and one Tazewell County warrant. This subject was arrested and later sent to PCJ (PPD Incident #22-828).

McClure & Linn: Officers conducted a traffic stop at this location. During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics were located inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested for various weapon offenses and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled substance and transported to the PCJ. (PPD Incident #22-832)

Frye & Wisconsin: Officers conducted a traffic stop at this location. The investigation led to the seizure of 2 firearms. Two juveniles were arrested for various firearm related offenses and transported to JDC. (PPD Incident # 22-835)

California & Nebraska: Officers conducted a traffic stop at this location. During the course of the investigation a juvenile male occupant of the vehicle was detained. The juvenile began to resist officers’ efforts to detain him. During the struggle the juvenile male had a loaded firearm fall from his person. The juvenile was taken into custody and arrested for various weapon offenses, resisting arrest, and criminal damage to city property. The juvenile was later transported to the JDC. (PPD Incident #22-850).

During the detail, no ShotSpotter activations or new motor vehicle thefts were reported.

The Peoria Police Neighborhood Services (NSU) towed 6 abandoned vehicles. This effort will continue daily and during specific planned details.

Additional Significant Event: