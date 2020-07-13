15 Normal firefighters forced to quarantine

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Several Normal firefighters are self isolating, a precaution after at least one firefighter tests positive for COVID-19. Department leaders say, right now, they are stepping up cleaning, and taking extra precaution to limit the spread of the virus.

For the last 5 months, crews have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, and now, with a recent spike in cases in McLean County the Fire Chief says, it was only a matter of time before a firefighter got infected.

“It’s one of these things where it’s going to happen,” said Mick Humer, Normal Fire Chief. “There are a lot of positive patients, its kind of inevitable that at some point something like this was going to happen and so we had a plan for that.”

Humer says they’ve decided to force 15 people in quarantine to be safe.

