15 Peoria Public School students to graduate with high school diploma and associates degree from ICC

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fifteen Peoria high school students will receive an Associate’s degree alongside their diplomas come graduation day.

Peoria Public Schools and Illinois Central College launched the D2 (diploma-degree) program in the fall of 2019, and are now seeing the first results of that effort. The program allows successful Peoria Public School juniors to attend ICC classes as a cohort and earn an Associate’s degree.

Officials from both institutions expressed their excitement for the soon-to-be graduates, who hold a median GPA of 3.4.

“At ICC, we are incredibly proud of this pioneering group of young adults who chose to accelerate their education and careers while saving significant time and money,” president of ICC, Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey said.

“Creating a fully-supported, tuition-free diploma-degree program on a large scale is something I wanted to implement at Peoria Public Schools for many years, and I’m so thrilled Illinois Central College was brought on board as a partner to bring it to fruition,” Peoria Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said.

Church Women United-Illinois helped sponsor the program by donating funds for textbooks.