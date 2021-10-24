15-year-old boy identified as Peoria’s 26th homicide victim this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rayton Brock, a 15-year-old boy from Peoria, was identified as the victim of a Friday night shooting in Peoria.

Brock is now the 26th homicide victim in Peoria in 2021.

At 7:17 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, Peoria Police responded to the corner of North California Avenue and East Ravine Avenue, indicating multiple shots fired.

Brock was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds by officers upon arriving at the scene. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said when Brock arrived at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, he was unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse.

Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.

Autopsy results indicate Brock suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and likely died within minutes of his injury.

Peoria Police are currently investigating. Those with information on this incident are asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated when more information is available.