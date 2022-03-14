PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash on Main and University in Peoria prompted a road closure temporarily.

According to police, shots were fired at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Later that day, police saw a vehicle that was determined to be involved in the incident.

The vehicle came back stolen, and a chase ensued before the vehicle was crashed by the 15-year-old driver. They have been arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.

A gun was found during the investigation, and three Peoria Police cars were damaged.

As of now, there are no victims in the alleged shootings, and police confirmed they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Police said there is no threat to the community. The shots fired incidents are still under investigation.