PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting near Marquette Street and Westmoreland Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were responding to a shot spotter at approximately 8:30 p.m. when they learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.

The 15-year-old victim was struck by gunfire while she was sitting in her vehicle on Marquette. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Officers determined a residence and several vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.