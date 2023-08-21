ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded after a 15-year-old boy went missing after swimming in a rural Roanoke pond Sunday.

According to the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, after the 15-year-old went missing while he was swimming with a group of kids and adults.

Dennis Tipsword, who is the chief deputy with the sheriff’s office, said the pond is located on private property and likely a “couple of acres” in size. He declined to mention where the lake was but said the sheriff’s office would be setting up a command center at some point Monday.

The Secor Fire Department, Woodford County ESDA and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene. A ground search was initiated, and the Hudson underwater dive team was contacted to respond.

Deputies continued the search until 10:30 p.m. and the dive team searched until after sunset with no results.

Searchers returned to the area before daybreak Monday to continue the search.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.