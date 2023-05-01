PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old boy suffered non life-threatening injuries after being shot late Sunday night, the Peoria police said in a news release.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of West Callender Drive on a report of six shots fired. When they arrived, they found no victim but they did locate a crime scene in the 400 block of North Glenwood Avenue, which is about a block away.

Twenty minutes later, they learned the boy had been brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation. Currently there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.