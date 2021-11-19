15-year sentence given to East Peoria methamphetamine dealer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An East Peoria man found guilty of possessing and selling methamphetamine has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Joshua A. Ward,35, pleaded guilty on March 25 after admitting he possessed and sold the drug to others on several occasions from July to September 2020. He was also found with ice methamphetamine packed for sale and digital scales at the time of his arrest in September 2020.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Pekin Police Department investigated this case, with the assistance of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police’s West Central Illinois Task Force and Peoria Multi-County Enforcement Group. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Legge represented the government in the prosecution.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)’s National Methamphetamine Strategic Initiative, spearheaded locally out of the Pekin Police Department.