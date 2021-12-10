15 years handed down to local woman pleading guilty in fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a fatal crash in Peoria.

40-year-old Diana M. Schick appeared in court on Thursday, Dec. 9th, where she received a sentence of 15 years in prison from Judge John Vespa.

Schick pleaded guilty to the fatal crash in Feb. 2021 that killed 30-year-old Cherish Coleman. Coleman was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the 100 block of S. Western Ave. She was found partially ejected and pinned under a car. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said she suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

After the crash, officials say Schick fled the scene.

She plead guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.