PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Saturday night fire at the intersection of W. Garden Street and S. Madison Park Terrace kept Peoria firefighters busy into early Sunday morning.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the house fire at approximately 10:22 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter.

When they arrived, crews saw heavy black smoke coming out of the front door. They also saw the eaves of the home and fire coming out a window on the side of the building.

Crews battled the fire for hours and had it under control just after 1 a.m. At the time of the fire, the house was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries have been reported.