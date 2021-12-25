$15,000 in damage caused to Peoria apartment in Christmas day fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An accidental fire on Christmas day gave the Peoria Fire Department a wake-up call Saturday.

Crews responded to the Trewyn Apartments at about 1:40 a.m for a report of an apartment on fire. At the scene, they saw smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex.

Peoria police officers on scene reported the occupant exited the apartment and no one else was inside.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the kitchen and checked the adjoining apartments for damage, but there was none.

The occupant was transported to the hospital by AMT for what appeared to be not-life threatening injuries.

The Peoria Housing Autority (PHA) was called to the scene and the property was then secured and turned over to PHA.

All other occupants of the building were able to return to their apartments.