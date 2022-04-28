PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A $150,000 bond has been issued to the accused killer of Peoria’s latest homicide victim.

John Nichols III, 26, appeared virtually in court Thursday for a bond hearing. He is currently facing one charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, despite being arrested on multiple charges Wednesday morning.

During the hearing, Nichols was appointed a public defender.

As previously reported, Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to back-to-back Shot Spotter alerts in the area of W. Wiswall and Madison Park Terrace at about 11:56 p.m. Tuesday.

Roth said two males were found with gunshot wounds. Robert Lee Sims Jr. 37, of Millman Street, was found dead inside a home in the 2000 block of W. Wiswall, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

A preliminary autopsy showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and died instantly. Sims’ death has been ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, officers identified Nichols as a suspect and took him into custody. Nichols was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting/obstructing police.

His next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for May 26 at 9:30 a.m.