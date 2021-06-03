15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 15 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,500 with 360 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 10 new cases for a total of 17,121 with 290 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported no new cases, keeping the county’s total cases at 4,856 with 94 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,477 cases with 744 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .20% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.