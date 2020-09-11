16-year-old arrested in connection to Saturday shooting, second arrest made

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting on Sept. 5 that left one person dead has resulted in a second arrest, Peoria police announced Friday.

Police said detectives were able to identify a second suspect in the homicide case who is 16-year-old.

On Thursday, Sept. 10 around 8 p.m., the suspect was taken to the Peoria Police Department (PPD) and arrested for Aggravated Robbery and First Degree Murder.

Since the suspect is classified as a juvenile, no further information about his identity will be released.

Previously, on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 6:20 p.m., emergency services received a call saying a man was down at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of W. Woodhill Lane. The caller stated the male was breathing but not conscious.

Peoria Fire Department arrived on the scene and determined the man was in full arrest and requested police. Peoria Police located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound after arriving on the scene. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division developed information that led to the identification of the first suspect, 19-year-old Talya T. Zolicoffer Jr.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing by PPD.

