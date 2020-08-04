16-year-old cited for fatal Airport Road crash

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage driver has been cited for the Monday afternoon crash that claimed the life of a woman in her 40’s.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says a 16-year-old driver from Groveland has been issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash at around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of South Airport Road, near the intersection with South Dietrich Lane. Asbell says a passenger, a 15-year-old from Bartonville, was hospitalized with “significant but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Asbell said a car was southbound on Airport Road when it went off the road several hundred feet, striking several mailboxes and trees on the east side of Airport.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood pronounced the female dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Asbell said additional charges against the driver could be issued once the Peoria County State’s Attorney completes a review of the case.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected