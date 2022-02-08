PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest homicide victim in Peoria has been identified.

County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 16-year-old Jawuan D. Lowe of Gift Avenue in Peoria was stabbed in the back and suffered rapid and severe internal bleeding.

Harwood said Lowe likely died instantly.

As previously reported, Peoria Police responded to the stabbing Monday afternoon, according to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

After arriving at the house, police found Lowe with a stab wound to the back. The boy was taken to the hospital, Echevarria confirmed.

19-year-old Damony N. Thompson was identified as a suspect and was arrested for first-degree murder.

Thompson has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Another juvenile suspect was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mob action with an injury, and criminal damage to property. The juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The homicide remains under investigation.