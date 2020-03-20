163 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Illinois; total now at 585

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Cook County woman is the latest to pass away in Illinois due to COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 163 new positive tests since Thursday, bringing the total to 585 in Illinois. The positive cases span 25 counties. Three new counties include Adams, Christian, and McLean. The death toll is now at five in the state.

Earlier Friday the McLean County Health Department reported three new cases. The total there is four. So far no new cases have been reported in other parts of our coverage area.

Drive-thru testing is being discussed with stores like Wal-Mart and Walgreens. IDPH is also working to determine hospital capacity, including possibly opening up hospitals that have previously been closed.