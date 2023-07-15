BARTONVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of bikers raised money for breast cancer Saturday afternoon.

The 16th annual Bikers for Ta-Ta’s at the American Legion in Bartonville raised more than $10,000 dollars. More than 500 bikers signed up for the 125-mile ride throughout Central Illinois.

Caroline Booth and her daughter Rachel come out every year to raise money.

“It’s very important to have these kinds of things here in Central Illinois, like I said, the money stays here locally,” said Caroline. We donate it to several of the local hospitals and to a couple of organizations, so it helps a lot of patients and a lot of men and women who need assistance.”

Once they return to Bartonville the bikers get to enjoy dinner and live music.