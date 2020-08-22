17 COVID-19 deaths linked to a LaSalle County long-term care facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LaSalle COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 17 residents from the Heritage Health Mendota long-term living facility have died from COVID-19

As of Friday, the facility reported 109 cases.

Overall, LaSalle County 1,087 people tested positive for COVID-19. Five-hundred-forty-nine recovered and 39 people have died.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News