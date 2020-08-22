LaSalle COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 17 residents from the Heritage Health Mendota long-term living facility have died from COVID-19
As of Friday, the facility reported 109 cases.
Overall, LaSalle County 1,087 people tested positive for COVID-19. Five-hundred-forty-nine recovered and 39 people have died.
Latest Headlines
- 17 COVID-19 deaths linked to a LaSalle County long-term care facility
- IDENTIFIED: Missing Pekin man found dead at the Pekin Lake Conservation Area
- EXCLUSIVE: Migrants who survived COVID-19 allege discrimination at NM detention facility
- Local organization to giveaway 300 backpacks
- Tazewell County Corner confirms a body was found in the Illinois River