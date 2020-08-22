17 COVID-19 deaths linked to a LaSalle County long-term care facility

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LaSalle COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 17 residents from the Heritage Health Mendota long-term living facility have died from COVID-19

As of Friday, the facility reported 109 cases.

Overall, LaSalle County 1,087 people tested positive for COVID-19. Five-hundred-forty-nine recovered and 39 people have died.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected