17 new cases in McLean County; surge at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, Health Officials say it is related to an outbreak at the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Center.

Health officials report 17 new cases today, bringing the total to 187.

Two of those cases coming from the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Center. The nursing home now has 45 positive cases, 29 residents, and 16 nurses. Three residents have died.

Residents are currently isolating within the facility and workers with symptoms staying at home.

“We have to try to find ways to supplement the staff in the building because if you have 10 or 15 staff people out of the mix, we gotta access our agency staff and regional staff and good volunteers from other of our buildings to go and provide care,” said Senior Vice President of Operations at Petersen HealthCare, Greg Wilson.

Administrators say the staff has been taking extra precautions and restricted visitors since February

“Once it’s in a building it’s very hard to keep it from spreading. It’s a very confined environment inside a nursing home with people that are most susceptible to the disease,” said Wilson. “We try to limit the probability of anybody coming in with the bug, but it’s a very pervasive disease.”

Out of the 187 cases, 65 are isolating with nine in the hospital. six patients have died and 107 have beat the virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight says their could be several reasons for the recent surge in cases.

“It’s really too early to tell if it’s a direct correlation to increased testing or if were seeing a lack of social distancing,” said McKnight. “We know the virus is in our area that’s why we encourage the public to continue staying vigilant.”

Testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds continues through Friday before moving to Peoria.