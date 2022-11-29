CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in relation to the death of an 18-year-old in Champaign Tuesday.

According to a Champaign police press release, the 17-year-old was charged as an adult for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Nov. 4 Champaign police officers responded to a shooting incident near Elm Street and Beardsley Avenue. 18-year-old Nizeri Carter sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 17-year-old was identified as the suspect and was arrested at an Incident at a Target in Normal, Ill. He was then transferred to the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Facility.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545.