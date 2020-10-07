17-year-old cited for hit-and-run that hospitalized 11-year-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police released information Wednesday about the suspect of a hit-and-run that sent 11-year-old AJ Gallion to the hospital Thursday, Oct. 2.
Police said the suspect, who is a juvenile and is not being named, is a 17-year-old male. He arrived at the Peoria Police Department for interview purposes Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Police said he was issued citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. They said the juvenile was released to a guardian.
The Peoria County State’s Attorney Office is expected to review the incident moving forward.
Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said around 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, officers located Gallion in the area of Knoxville Ave. and E. Corrington Ave. shortly after arriving. They found him with serious injuries from the collision. He was taken to a local hospital.
