MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Gibson City teen is dead after a semi ran a stop sign and crashed into his Audi on Wednesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to the crash on Rt. 9 at 2600 E. where it was reported Day-Quoyan R. Love, 28, of Texas, was driving a semi when he crashed into the teen boy’s car.

The name of the teenager has not yet been released. Love has been issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.