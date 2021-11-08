17-year-old identified in Saturday deadly crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Jamil Ty Clark, a 17-year-old of Spring Hollow Court Peoria, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Peoria Police Department responded to the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Sheridan Road for a two-vehicle crash with multiple serious injuries.

Clark was driving one vehicle and was ejected from his car during the collision and was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m.

Clark suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and is said to have died instantly. Toxicology testing is pending from the Illinois State Statute.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.