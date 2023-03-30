PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager was injured in a shooting near Hightower Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday.

According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shot spotter at approximately 8:32 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

At 8:39 p.m., police learned that a 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. The 17-year-old had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The injury was considered non-life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.