17-year-old suspect in deadly shooting found, arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, a United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force team arrested a 17-year-old in Atlanta, GA they say is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old Terrence Dunigan of Peoria.

17-year-old Mikeal Reed has been charged with first-degree murder and has a warrant out for his arrest after reportedly trying to rob 21-year-old Terrence Dunigan on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Dunigan was shot and killed in the 3300 block of W. Woodhill Lane after reportedly being robbed by Reed and two other people. Those two are 19-year-old Talya Zollicoffer Jr. and 16-year-old Keon Patterson. They have both been charged with first-degree murder as well.

Reed’s bond has been set at $1 million. Zolicoffer Jr. and Patterson’s have been set at $500,000. All three are set to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Previously, police were looking for 17-year-old Mikael Reed in connection to this case, according to indictment paperwork from Peoria County.

