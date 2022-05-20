MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the 17-year-old who was killed after a semi ran a stop sign and crashed into his Audi on Wednesday evening.

Colin A. Bane of Gibson City died from multiple blunt injuries from the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.

Bane was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

As previously reported, just before 6:30 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to the crash on Rt. 9 at 2600 E. where it was reported Day-Quoyan R. Love, 28, of Texas, was driving a semi when he crashed into Bane’s car.

Love has been issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.

Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s office are still investigating the crash.