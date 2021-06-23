170 cats are ready to find forever homes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders at Peoria County Animal Protection Services said they are running out of room for the 170 cats they have and are asking for the community’s help.

The director, Becky Spencer, encouraged people to adopt as space and resources at the shelter are limited.

Right now, the $75 adoption fee will be waived.

Another option is to foster a cat. Spencer said this program allows people to see if adoption is the right fit.

“Fosters basically try out adopting and see if they like it, and for most of our fosters we provide all of the medical care for the animals all of the supplies they need, and really anything they may need during the foster period,” said Spencer.

Appointments are required to view adoptable animals at the shelter.