CHICAGO (WMBD)– The CDC is reporting 18 Illinois counties are at elevated COVID level, compared to 20 the previous week.

Four counties in Southern Illinois are at a high community level, compared to none the week before.

COVID-19 community levels across the State remain stable again this week. However, we are reporting four counties in Southern Illinois that are at a High Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH continues to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases closely throughout Illinois, with extra attention towards those most at-risk. Treatments continue to be effective, but timing is important. Seek treatment with your local healthcare provider or use the newly available test to treat service as soon as you develop symptoms. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra

