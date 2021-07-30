18-year-old arrested for deadly July 4 Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in relation to the July 4 deadly shooting which led to the death of Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II, and injured three others.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 18-year-old Eric R. Jackson was arrested by the Peoria Police Department Target Offender Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Wednesday for an outstanding Peoria County warrant.

Jackson attempted to flee on foot during the arrest, but was ultimately surrounded and taken into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division searched Jackson’s vehicle and residence. Jackson was initially arrested for:

An outstanding Peoria County warrant

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Cannabis (greater than 30 grams),

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition under 21

Possession of a Firearm under 21.

After being interviewed by police Friday, Jackson was also charged with First-degree murder, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in relation to the July 4 shooting.

Jackson is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Beck with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-494-8480.