BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced it recovered three stolen vehicles and made one arrest Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, 18-year-old Devin L. Davis was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a peace officer and driving without a valid license.

Officers located a stolen Hyundai at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. It eventually stopped near College and Towanda Avenues in Normal. Davis allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot when he saw officers. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two other Hyundai were also recovered in Normal and Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Streets Crime Unit has been recently developing strategies to combat car thefts in the area. Recent investigations identified three stolen vehicles from the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal area were traveling back and forth between the cities.

“The successful investigative efforts shown in this case reveal the importance of having a unit tasked with focusing on crime trends,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “We are hopeful this will deter these crimes which have caused significant inconveniences and financial losses to our community members.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Diaz at (309) 434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.