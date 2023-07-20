PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old was arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop at approximately 1:38 a.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, Cesse K. Cain was pulled over for not having a front registration plate displayed. When they approached Cain, they learned that he was driving on a suspended license.

After a search of the vehicle, police located a handgun with an extended magazine. Officers determined that the gun was stolen.

Cain was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun under 21, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and driving on a suspended license.

He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.