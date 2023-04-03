PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was arrested on multiple gun-related charges Monday.

According to Peoria police, 18-year-old Tavion Young was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and no valid FOID card.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Knoxville and Giles on a report of a man sleeping behind the wheel in traffic. After making contact with and searching Young, officers located a stolen firearm.

Young has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000