18-year-old arrested in connection to Galesburg shooting incident

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting incident Wednesday.

According to a Galesburg Police Department press release, 18-year-old Nathan E. Cantu was arrested for numerous warrants, including three warrants for aggravated discharge related to a shooting incident in Galesburg, and a warrant for child abduction.

The warrant was executed at 755 W. Berrien St., and Cantu was located and arrested without incident.

The child related to the child abduction charge was also found in good health and turned over to DCFS. The child will be returned to their mother.

Two others were located at the resident with minor traffic warrants.