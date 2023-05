PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting at Logan Park near Christ Lutheran School Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, the shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Both Peoria police and Illinois State Police responded to this incident.

Echeverria said that officers responded to a 12-round shot spotter.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.