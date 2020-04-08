18-year-old left for dead in a mushroom field; Her family speaks out

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Killed, discarded and left for dead, that was the fate of a teenage girl from Normal, who is now the victim of gruesome crime.

Investigators say 18-year-old Haley Marie Decker vanished after she moved from Normal to southeast Missouri earlier this year. That was until last week, when Pulaski County Sheriff deputies say they found her body in a mushroom field in Ullin, Illinois. Her aunt, Jenny Randall spoke only to WMBD saying she’s still in shock, after what she thought was a missing persons case, took this tragic turn.

“I couldn’t process that at first,” said Randall. “I just said ‘dad what do you mean her body? People don’t say her body if the person is still alive’. I basically fell to the ground and started crying. It was very upsetting because I felt that I could’ve done more.”

Randall says it’s a call she never thought she’d get, her niece, a murder victim. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern, Decker’s body was found nearly 300-miles from her hometown. Her killer is still on the loose.

“I hope they (the killers) spend the rest of their years rotting in prison,” said Randall. “Haley was a small girl, and to think that someone would do something to a girl that small. All I want to know is why?”

Illinois State Police now say they are leading the investigation, Sheriff Kern says his department will do what they can to help close the case.

“It’s hard enough for someone to be thrown away like that,” said Kern. As young as she was, she just didn’t deserve that. I want justice seen for this girl. She was a pretty young lady and I’m sure she had some things she was going through, but she didn’t deserve to be done like that.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171 ext. 1207.