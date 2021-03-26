18-year-old Normal man charged with attempted murder

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man Friday for attempted murder.

According to the detectives, Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting an unidentified male several times at 710 Orlando building 4 on Monday, March 22

A police report states the victim was coherent and was transported to Carle Bromenn for treatment.

Police records show Parks-Bullock is currently being held at the McLean County Jail with a $750,000 bond. He is charged with the following:

Attempt-Murder / Intent to Kill / Injure – 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(1) – 2 counts

Agg Battery / Discharge Firearm – 720 ILCS 5/12-3.05(e)(1) – 2 counts

Agg Discharge of Firearm / Occupied Building – 720 ILCS 5/24-1.2(a)(1) – 6 counts

Firearm / FOID Invalid / Not Elig – 430 ILCS 65/2(a)(1)