PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to a Facebook post from Harwood, 18-year-old Davion J. Parker was pronounced brain-dead Thursday afternoon at 12:35 p.m.

Parker was found in a vehicle near Lexington Hills apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in grave condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

An autopsy for Parker will be scheduled following organ donations.