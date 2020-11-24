18th annual Christmas on Court Dec. 4

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Discover Peoria, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pekin have announced the 18th Annual Christmas on Court will take place Friday, Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

Based on the new COVID-19 parameters, the celebration will shift from a block party event to a parade-inspired festival around Court Street in Pekin.

The community is encouraged to jump in their vehicles and drive a predetermined route. Spectators will drive by exhibits, entertainment, and displays put together by area Pekin businesses, organizations, and community members.

“Discover Peoria is thrilled to continue the holiday tradition in Pekin with this year’s Christmas on Court event,” said ​J.D. Dalfonso, President/CEO of Discover Peoria​.

Vehicles will enter on Washington Street and line up on South Capitol Street between Broadway and Washington Street. There will be a 5 mph speed limit through the parade route to protect participants.

Vehicle occupants are encouraged to mask-up, roll down the windows, and crank up the heat.

The parade route will be lined with:

Live Entertainment

Surprise Meet-n-Greets

Curbside Santa with a mailbox for Christmas lists

Take-n-Make Crafts/Activities ● Food and Beverage

Christmas Tree Contest Voting

Curbside Shopping

Holiday Cheer Sprinkled Throughout



“Christmas on Court is one of our favorite events entering the holiday season,” said ​Mayor Mark Luft, Mayor of Pekin​. “It’s an opportunity to bring our community, businesses and organizations closer together; especially this year when Christmas Cheer and a sense of togetherness is needed more than ever.”