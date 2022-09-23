PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting early Thursday morning left one victim with non-life-threatening wounds, one suspect unidentified, and one suspect arrested on four active warrants.

Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.

Later, a male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was interviewed by the police and could not provide any suspect information or motive.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted an investigation into the shooting and began gathering evidence. They concluded that multiple shooters were involved and were able to identify one of the suspects as Deshawn L. Early, age 30.

Early was found to be wanted for four active warrants and several open cases in Peoria and Bartonville.

Members of the Creve Coeur Police Department and East Peoria Police Department along with SID officers took Early into custody after following him to Club Cabaret late Thursday evening. When he was arrested, Early was in possession of a controlled substance and had two loaded handguns in his car.

Early was charged with the following:

Aggravated discharge of a firearm

Two counts of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon

Aggravated battery

Criminal damage to property

Armed violence

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Domestic battery

Aggravated domestic battery

Theft over $500

Two counts of driving with a suspended drivers license

Aggravated battery to police

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Resisting arrest

Obstruction

Aggravated fleeing and eluding officers

Other traffic violations

The investigation into the identity of the other suspect involved in the shooting is on-going. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Chavez at (309) 494-8356, the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.