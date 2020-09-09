19-year-old arrested for Saturday Homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest has been made in relation to a homicide that took place on the 3300 block of West Woodhill lane Saturday.

In a press release, Peoria Police stated detectives identified 19-year-old Talya T. Zolicoffer as a suspect.

Zolicoffer was taken into custody during a traffic stop on the 2700 block of West Farmington Rd.and was transported to the Peoria Police departments Criminal Investigation division for interview purposes Tuesday.

Zolicoffer has been arrested for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder and has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

