LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child porn.

According to a LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office news release, 19-year-old Nicholas J. Rutherford of Marseilles was arrested for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Rutherford’s bond was set at $50,000 when he appeared in court on Friday.

The sheriff’s office investigators were assisted by the Ottawa Police Department, Marseilles Police Department, LaSalle County States Attorneys Office, and the Illinois Attorney Generals Office High Tech Crimes Bureau.