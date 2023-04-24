PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday on gun-related charges, Peoria police announced.

According to a Peoria police news release, Trayvis M. Coats of East Peoria, was charged in Peoria County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony. He is scheduled to appear in court later Monday afternoon where his bond could be set.

Officers were initially called to the scene at approximately 4:24 a.m. near the 400 block of Southwest Jefferson Avenue after Coats was allegedly seen with a weapon in the parking lot of a business.

Coats was located at the parking lot when officers arrived. He entered his vehicle and drove away without activating his headlights. Officers initiated a traffic stop and found probable cause to search the vehicle and detained Coats without incident.

A loaded handgun was located inside the vehicle.

Coats has been transported to the Peoria County Jail where he remains in custody pending his bond hearing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.